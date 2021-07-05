The Eclectic Public Library's Tails and Tales summer reading program came to an end on Tuesday, June 29, with a visit from the Montgomery Zoo.
The zoo's educational Zoo2Go program stopped by The Warehouse to give kids participating in the program a chance to see and learn about a few animals. Zoo team volunteer Patrick Smith shared interesting facts about each animal while Steven Pierce, the zoo's program services manager, walked around the room with an animal in tow so that everyone could get an up-close look.
The parents in attendance were just as excited as their kids to see the animals. First up was a species of armadillo that native to Brazil. It's the only species of armadillos that's able to completely curl up into its shell. The kids also saw a Chilean tarantula, a parrot that's native to Mexico, a Pueblan milk snake, a chinchilla and a bettong.
The kids leaned that bettong's are natives of Australia and are in danger of extinction. Smith described the animal, which is about the size of a rabbit, as a cross between a rat and a kangaroo.
As the chinchilla made its way around the room, Smith shared that is illegal to hunt and kill chinchillas in the wild because they are critically endangered. These animals are coveted for their soft and warm fur. But because of their small size, roughly 400 chinchillas are killed to make one fur coat. Some states require a license to operate a fur farm, but otherwise, chinchilla fur farming is legal in the United States.
At the conclusion of the animal exhibition, several children were recognized and received a gift for the being top reader in their age group.
The winners were:
Sam Crouch, 3 years old - Read six books
Jackson Rowe, 4 years old - Read 10 books
Dara Woodard, 5 years old - Read 45 books
Sam Edwards, 6 years old - Read 34 books
Matthew and Mary Green, 7 years old - Read 20 books
Nathan Friday, 8 years old - Read 24 books
Sylvia Bush, 9 years old - Read 46 books
Zoe Parr, 13 years old - Read 35 books
The free summer program took place at the Warehouse each Tuesday in June. Students entering kindergarten through the sixth grade were invited to participate.
Throughout the program, children had opportunities to win treats and read books related to that week’s program. Roughly 80 children participated in the program on a weekly basis.