The Wildcats gymnasium was abuzz with excitement on Thursday, May 20, as friends and family members gathered to celebrate the graduating seniors at Edgewood Academy.
Edgewood's Class of 2021 raked in a total of $1.4 million in college scholarships.
As the ceremony began, Head of School Jay Adams offered some words of advice to students.
"As we look back over you time, I hope that you have loved every second of high school, but I hope even more that you resist the temptation to think of it as the best years of your life," he said. "I actually want to go one step further, I want to encourage you to never listen too hard to any adult that wishes they could go back to high school. Instead, take your cues from people who love the life that they live, not the life that they had."
Next, salutatorian Sadie Thompson, vice president of the senior class and member of the Beta Club, volleyball team and National Honor Society, took the stage to address her classmates. Thompson received several college scholarships and plans to attend Troy University with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Thompson spoke about how grateful she is to have received an education at Edgewood. From the pep rallies, Homecoming week, football games, the annual fall festival and haunted hallway and school dances.
"That time in our lives is coming to a close and we're all about to begin new chapters of our lives," she said. "For some of us that may be exciting, but for others of us that may be scary."
She urged her classmates to remember the lesson learned at Edgewood and to live according to the principles of Jesus because that's how true success is measured.
The school's second salutatorian Carson Peevy, member of the football and basketball teams, Mr. Edgewood and the 2021 Joe Sewell Award overall winner, also addressed his classmates. Peevy will attend the University of Alabama on scholarship where he will pursue a degree in chemistry.
As the class celebrates a major accomplishment, Peevy told his classmates not to be sad. Instead, he urged them to look forward to the journey ahead.
"No matter where you go, God will be by your side guiding every step you take," he said. "I truly wish all of you success and happiness in all that you do."
Valedictorian Macy Adams, senior class president and member of the volleyball and basketball teams, will attend the University of South Alabama on scholarship majoring in accounting.
As she spoke to her classmates, she expressed how ready she is to move on the next stage of life, but also spoke about all the things she'll miss about Edgewood, such as the friends she made along the way.
County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs served as the school's guest speaker. A total of 27 seniors walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.