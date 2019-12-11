The Edgewood Academy Middle School Scholar’s Bowl Team placed first in 2019 AISA District Competition hosted by Chambers Academy.
The team, including Reed Owen, Dylan Allen, Wynn Elliott, Jack Tyler Adams, Gabe LeMaster and John Kujala, went 5-0 on the day in round robin competition, beating runner-up Glenwood School by one game.
Edgewood outscored opponents 1450 to 590 over five games and scoring on 51% of all questions asked during its games.
Eighth-grader Jack Tyler Adams of Edgewood was the tournament’s top scorer with 400 points, followed by Will Johnson of Glenwood with 170.
With the win, Edgewood moves on to compete in the AISA State Scholar’s Bowl on January 27, 2020.