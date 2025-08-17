New and veteran students started walking the halls of Edgewood Academy Friday.
Younger students were greeted by members of the cheer squad and football team. They opened doors for the students and walked them to their classroom.
In pre-K, teachers greeted parents who anxiously gave hugs to their young children and held back more tears. The new students happily started their day learning where to put things and how mornings would go for their first school year.
Parents of the Class of 2026 lined the drive of the school as their students drove in a parade to the school for their last first day of school. Some parents broke out in tears and almost all waved and cheered their loved one on.