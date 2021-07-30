University of Alabama Softball center fielder Ellisa Brown spoke to the Wetumpka Lion’s Club on Monday, July 12.
Brown, who just graduated with two degrees from the university, is from Eclectic and was a 2016 Elmore County High School graduate.
Brown spoke about her experiences playing softball for the Crimson Tide and some of her current plans now that she has graduated.
The Wetumpka Lion’s Club is the oldest Civic Club in Wetumpka and currently has 30-plus members. The Lion’s Club’s motto is “We serve.” The club sponsors youth to attend the Camp Seale Harris diabetes camp, contributes to Alabama Sight, and provides support to many organizations in the county including the Elmore County Food Pantry.
Lion’s Club President Trip Weldon said the club is currently selling tickets for their annual Labor Day Barbecue Butt Sale, which happens on Sept. 4, the Saturday before Labor Day.
Residents can purchase a ticket from any Lion’s Club Member for $35. Proceeds will continue to benefit Lion’s Sight and local charities. Weldon said the club counts on the support of people in the community to make this sale a success.