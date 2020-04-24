The Elmore County Commission, Autauga County Commission and mayors from both counties are calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to give them the flexibility to reopen local economies.
Both county commissions and mayors from eight municipalities signed a letter outlining the reasons why they believe their local economies are ready to open to the public.
The letter states one main reason they believe opening the economy will not have negative consequences is because communities in the counties will protect the health of their citizens in an open economy.
"The steadfast approach our citizens have displayed in the face of the challenges the COVID-19 virus has dealt our two counties creates an optimism that our communities are capable of handling a balance between protecting the health of our citizens and reopening our local economy," part of the letter reads.
The current stay-at-home is in effect until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. The order also states that before 5 p.m. on that day, a determination will be made whether to extend the order—or, if conditions permit, to relax the orders.
"I am in favor of reopening the economy on May 1st," the Mayor of Tallassee Johnny Hammock said.
Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said he believes businesses will be able to provide safe environments for customers and employees.
"I’m confident our entrepreneurs are more than capable of making adjustments to provide safety and protection for their place of business," he said. "It’s time to encourage personal responsibility and entrust our citizens with the freedoms they deserve. We are capable of simultaneously protecting our health, our economy and our civil liberties."
As of 3:15 p.m. today, Elmore County has 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases and its confirmed case rate per 100,000 persons is 91.1
Autauga County has 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases and its confirmed case rate per 100,000 persons is 59.1.
The letter was signed by Stubbs, Autauga County Commission chairman Jay Thompson, Coosada Mayor Anthony Powell, Deatsville Mayor Clayton Edgar, Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport, Elmore Mayor Margaret White, Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie and Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.