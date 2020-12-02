Santa Claus and a few of his helpers showed up at Elmore County Department of Human Resources on Tuesday with dozens of toys in his sleigh.
Santa delivered toys for several children in foster care and protective services on behalf of Elmore Community Hospital, said the hospital’s chief operating officer, Amanda Hannon. Santa ditched his reindeer and instead used a tractor to travel up U.S. 231, with his sleigh and toys in tow, to the DHR building.
Hannon said toys for 30 children were donated to DHR by the hospital and its employees.
“This year marked our first time sponsoring children through DHR and we hope to do it again next year,” Hannon said. “The hospital bought toys and then various departments chipped in to make sure that no child felt forgotten for Christmas. We really appreciate our employee’s commitment to taking care of our foster kids here in Elmore County. We couldn’t have done this without our wonderful employees.”
With the help of sponsors like Elmore Community Hospital, all of the children in the county’s foster care and the protective services program will have gifts to open on Christmas day, said DHR director Michelle Wood.
“We had more than 150 children that we needed to provide gifts for this year, and thanks to our 52 sponsors, every child is covered,” Wood said. “We have more sponsors on a waitlist who are willing to help if the need arises. There’s absolutely no way that we would be able to provide a nice Christmas for all of our kids without the help of our sponsors.”
Starting in October, DHR caseworkers begin collecting Christmas lists from children as they make home visits. The lists are then passed on to the sponsors. The sponsors provide gifts like bicycles, tablets/iPads, clothes, shoes and toys.
Wood said she’s so grateful to have the support of the community.
“This is such a giving community that’s full of people who are willing to open their hearts and wallets to get our kids the things they want for Christmas,” she said. “I’m just so thankful to everyone.”