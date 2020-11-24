Vehicles spilled out of the parking lot of Elmore Community Hospital on Tuesday morning as county residents waited in their vehicles to receive a Thanksgiving Blessing Box.
The event started at 9 a.m., but vehicles began lining the street at 7:15 a.m., said Heidi Smith, executive director of marketing and business development for Ivy Creek Healthcare. More than 300 boxes were given to residents in need. To maintain COVID safety measures, all recipients stayed in their vehicles and the boxes were delivered to them.
Elmore County resident Sue Smith was one of those people. Smith said the Blessing Box was definitely a blessing to her and her family.
"I always keep God first and he provides a way for me to feed my family," Smith said.
She said the food box will help provide a meal for her family, which includes seven grandchildren. Each box contained a ham or turkey, green beans, bread, stuffing, eggs and sweet potatoes.
The hospital worked with the Elmore County Food Bank and local churches to help identify people in the community who needed help. Tickets were given to those in need and on Tuesday they were able to redeem the tickets for food. Smith said boxes were also given to the hospital's hospice patients and their families.
The food boxes were funded by the hospital, Bates House of Turkey and Must Stop Cafe. This year marked the hospital's first time offering Blessing Boxes, but Smith said it won't be the last.
"We're hoping that next year will be even bigger and better," she said. "We'd like to make it an annual event. This year was our trial run and now we have some ideas about how to make it better next year."
Smith said the hospital set out on this venture because it wants to be a source of support for the community in addition to tending to residents' healthcare needs.
"It took many departments coming together to make this happen," Smith said. " We have great department heads who were okay with employees stepping away for a bit and doing something that contributes to the hospital as a whole. It takes people who are willing to work outside of their everyday roles to make events like this happen. We're also just so thankful for the community's support and we wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving."