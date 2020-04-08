As of Tuesday morning, Elmore Community Hospital officials said it has 11 patients on isolation status and nine of those patients are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to an email from director of operations Amanda Hannon and hospitalist Dr. Melissa Thompson.
Those numbers increased from Thursday afternoon when the hospital reported eight in isolation, two of whom had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The administrators said these patients received treatment for pneumonia, which is a medical complication a severe case of COVID-19 may cause, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Treatment for secondary pneumonia are typical,” the email read. “This includes breathing treatments with inhalers and certain imaging depending on the needs of each patient. To name a few treatment options that are currently being used.”
Hannon and Thompson said the hospital is licensed to have 69 beds, 26 private rooms and may expand the facility’s medical and surgical capabilities to provide care, but there is not an intensive care unit.
“Because of this, we have a minimal number of ventilators,” the email read. “None of the patients that we currently have on isolation meet the requirements that it takes to be on a vent. If we see that a patient is (deteriorating) to the point that they need a ventilator, we will work with other hospitals to transfer them to those locations.”
The hospital reported last week the Alabama Hospital Association is monitoring the ventilator status for Alabama and the county hospital does not have a deficient number.
As a result of not having an ICU, the administrators said they are working with other hospitals and nursing homes for Elmore Community Hospital to serve as a step-down unit for patients who are not critically ill.
While a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) and N95 masks used by medical staff to protect against contracting COVID-19 is a concern for the worldwide medical community, Hannon and Thompson said right now the hospital has enough inventory.
“Just like every hospital in the state and in the country, this will be a concern in the days to come,” the email read. “We are working closely with the Alabama Incident Management System (AIMS) on what are needs are and will be. Our regular supply vendors that we have worked with for many years are working diligently to keep us supplied with all that we need.
“We have also had a huge amount of support for some of the dialysis locations in the River Region area and from the Montgomery Surgical Center in Montgomery who have donated gowns and other forms of PPE.”
The two indicated they are proud of the rural hospitals in the state that are helping during the coronavirus crisis.
“This is a great example of our value and how we can work together as a team for the well-being of our communities,” the email read.
According to Hannon, the hospital’s COVID-19 collection tent has been open for five weeks. During that time, the hospital has given 210 COVID-19 tests with 15 coming back as positive for the virus.
“None of the patients that have been tested in the tent are the patients that are on isolation inside of the hospital,” she reported.
The COVID-19 collection facility is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you or someone you know is having symptoms such has fever, cough or tiredness, call 334-514-3713.