Elmore Community Hospital is gearing up to host the Second Annual Breast Cancer Scramble benefitting the Joy to Life Foundation.
On Oct. 9 at the Wetumpka Sports Complex, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department will drop 10,000 pink ping-pong balls onto the field and participants will scramble to collect as many of the balls as they can.
Heidi Smith, director of marketing for Ivy Creek Healthcare, said a few of those balls will be specially marked. The lucky ones who grab specially marked balls will be able trade them in for prizes from event sponsors.
Gates open at 11 a.m. the day of the event and the helicopter ball drop will take place at 12:30 p.m.
Each of the prizes have a minimum value of $500 and include items like a flat screen TV, a hot tub, a set of tires, cash prizes and more.
The event will include cotton candy, popcorn, loaded teas and frozen treats vendors and food trucks, as well as arts and crafts activities for children and T-shirts on sale for $15.
Attendees are asked to wear a face mask to the event since participants will likely be in close proximity to one another during the scramble.
Tickets are $5 in advance and can be purchased at the Elmore Community Hospital or anywhere there’s a Breast Cancer Scramble sign on a door or in a window. Tickets will be $10 at the gate on the day of the event.
If inclement weather causes the event to be canceled, the names of those who purchased a ticket will be entered into a drawing for the prizes.
All of the proceeds from this event will go to the Joy to Life Foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings to medically underserved women in Alabama. The organization also provides grants, builds and supports breast cancer awareness among all Alabamians and promotes overall health, wellbeing and education throughout the state.
Over the last five years, Joy to Life's funding and marketing efforts have led to nearly 100,000 mammograms for uninsured, low income women and men.
For more information about the event call 334-558-2247.