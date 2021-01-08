In an effort provide some relief for area clinics overwhelmed with COVID-19 testing, Elmore Community Hospital is opening a COVID clinic on Tuesday.
Hospital marketing director Heidi Smith said the clinic will be open indefinitely.
“There are about 7 clinics located in the vicinity of the hospital and they are all overflowing with COVID patients and they need some relief,” Smith said.
Smith said patients who have illnesses and injuries unrelated to COVID are having a hard time being seen by practitioners and are experiencing two to three hour waits to be seen.
With the hospital’s COVID clinic up and running, Smith said area clinics will hopefully have less COVID-related patients to tend to.
The hospital’s drive-thru clinic will provide rapid COVID tests as well as other services related to COVID.
For patients who test positive, the clinic will set up appointments for them with primary care physicians. COVID intravenous infusion treatments can also be arranged for people who test positive and are considered to be high risk. However, for the IV treatment to be effective, high-risk patients who test positive must be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.
The clinic will be housed in a tent set up outside of the hospital. Residents will be required to preregister by calling 256-307-4010 and setting up an appointment. All forms of insurance will be accepted.
After opening on Tuesday, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.