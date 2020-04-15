As of Tuesday morning, Elmore Community Hospital officials said it has 15 patients in the hospital who are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to an emailed statement from hospital director of operations Amanda Hannon.
Last Tuesday, the hospital said it was treating 11 patients with COVID-19.
Hannon said the hospital expects more patients infected with the coronavirus to be admitted but said area nursing homes are faring well.
“We are working with multiple nursing homes throughout the River Region area,” she said. “We are seeing good results so far from these patients and most of them are improving.”
Gardens of Wetumpka administrator Patsy Mcgough said their patients and employees are healthy and there were zero confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning. Wetumpka Health and Rehab administrator Sandra Cousins confirmed its facility's employees and patients are all healthy with no confirmed cases of the virus.
Over in Elmore, Merry Wood Lodge admissions director Denise Allen said there are no residents or employees with confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
Hannon said the COVID-19 testing facility was moved from the emergency room parking lot to inside the hospital.
“We are still running our COVID-19 collection clinic and it has been relocated from the tent to an inside section of the hospital that is isolated from other areas of the hospital,” she said. “We are averaging 10 patients per day.” The clinic can be reached by calling 334-514-3713 and is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who want to be tested must call first for a pre-screening.
The hospital is still following state guidelines.
“Elective surgeries are still canceled and we are unsure as to when these services will be opened again,” Hannon said. “We have heard that our dates are being discussed but there is nothing confirmed as of right now.”
Although the hospital is stocked with cleaning supplies and a range of personal protection equipment (PPE), Hannon said items like hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes would be appreciated.
“Any donations are helpful,” she said.
Call the hospital and dial Extension 238 to make any donations and a representative will give instructions on how to best drop off donations.
Hannon said the generosity shown by the community has not gone unnoticed.
“Our hospital team members have been fed every day by someone and we have calls every day with requests to help,” she said. “It is truly an uplifting experience to have the support of our community in a time of uncertainty. It means more than anyone will ever know.”