The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) today confirmed a staff member at Elmore Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
This individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of a healthcare provider, according to a release from ADOC.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member.
Upon completing the appropriate followup interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.
This positive test, along with another positive test at Ventress Correctional Facility, represent the 12th and 13th self-reported cases of COVID-19, respectively, among ADOC’s officers and staff — 10 of which remain active. Three ADOC staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
"In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities and best protect the health and safety of ADOC staff and individuals remanded to our custody, all previously suspended activities — including visitation and volunteer entry — will remain suspended," ADOC said in a release.
This will be until at least 5 p.m. May 15 and at that time, and in accordance with any new order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey, the ADOC will reassess these preventative measures and make an informed decision based on available data either to extend or lift the current suspension with appropriate restrictions in place.
"Ensuring the safety, security and well-being of all those who live and work in our correctional system remains the ADOC’s highest priority," the release stated. "We ask for continued patience and understanding of all measures taken to protect our staff and inmate population, as our fight against COVID-19 is not yet over."