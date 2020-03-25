The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 283 confirmed cases statewide.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are nine cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 99 cases in Jefferson County, 29 in Lee County, 36 in Shelby County, 21 in Madison County, nine in Elmore County, 10 in Tuscaloosa County, 10 in Mobile County and nine in Montgomery County. See the full list of counties below.
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.