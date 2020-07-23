Plans to build a massive multi-sport complex called The Fields at Seventeen Springs were announced Wednesday at a Millbrook press conference.
The project, for which a formal plan began developing in 2018, is the result of partnerships among the city of Millbrook, Grandview Family YMCA, Elmore County Economic and Development Authority, Elmore County Board of Education and the Elmore County Commission.
The complex, to be located off Alabama 14 on Dismukes Road, will be completed in three phases, the Grandview Phase, the Fieldhouse Phase and the Champion Phase.
The Grandview Phase will involve the construction of five full size and lighted rectangular sports fields and one tennis complex with six lighted regulation size courts and three pickleball courts, a programmable pond for water activities and sidewalks and parking to provide access to the facility.
Visitors will be able to access the facility from Old Prattville Road and Alabama 14. During this phase, site work will be initiated for the future multipurpose fieldhouse.
In addition to constructing the fieldhouse, phase two will feature the construction of additional sidewalks and parking and four fields designed for softball and little league baseball. The final stage of construction will include a football and a baseball field with stadium seating and possibly a competitive track.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the complex will be a huge asset for students in the area. Initially, Dennis said the school board is investing in the tennis courts phase of the project.
“This will be a venue that our school system will utilize often and it will definitely make our system stronger,” Dennis said.
A portion of the land will connect to the Grandview Family YMCA. The YMCA will manage programs at the complex, but the facilities will be open to the public.
At a cost of $1.9 million, the City of Millbrook and the Elmore County Commission purchased 54 acres from landowner Jim Laney. The county and Millbrook are now in the process of closing on a secondary 6.5-acre parcel, owned by Robert Stephens and members of his family, that will also be needed for the project. The newly acquired land will be added to a 70-acre section of Grandview Family YMCA’s 189-acre property, giving developers the acreage needed to construct the complex.
The project in its entirety will take several years to complete and is expected to cost several millions of dollars. Costs will be split among Elmore County, the city of Millbrook, Elmore County Commission, the Elmore County Board of Education, the Elmore County Economic and Development Authority and the Grandview YMCA.
“This project touches so many aspects of economic development and will be the catalyst for recreational, retail and other projects for years to come,” ECEDA chairman Art Faulkner said. “I am very thankful for the vision of our county and city leaders. Their vision and commitment to the quality of life of our youth, our citizens and our region is unprecedented. I am also very thankful for our private partners. This is a prime example of what can be accomplished through strong public, private and non-profit partnerships.”
YMCA CEO Gary Cobbs echoed Faulkner’s statement saying the “project will be a model for others to follow around the country.”