The Elmore County Bama Chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association recently selected its 2020 scholarship winners.
Winners of this year’s scholarships are as follows: Elmore County Chapter Endowed Scholarship: Savannah Golden, New Life Christian Academy; Joe A. Macon Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Mallory McLauchlin, Prattville Christian Academy; Loryn Alexandria Brown Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Kalynn McElrath, Stanhope Elmore, Lauren Wood, Wetumpka, and Kaitlyn Roberts, Edgewood; Loryn “Lo” Brown Endowed Scholarship: Jimmie Reeves, Stanhope Elmore; and Karla Rogers Quinn Endowed Scholarship: Michelle Pietrzak, Stanhope Elmore.
The chapter currently has five endowed scholarships awarded to students residing in Elmore County.
The chapter functions as a liaison for alumni, fans, students, residents of Elmore County and the University of Alabama.
Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of admission application forms and written responses to questions, need, and personal interviews.
Interviews with this year’s applicants were held via Zoom conference calls due to COVID-19 recommended guidelines.