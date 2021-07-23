The Elmore County Bama Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Association recently announced the awarding of a total of $8,200 to eight scholarship recipients.
Scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, leadership skills, community service, and personal interviews. Those selected are as follows:
-Elmore County Chapter Endowed Scholarship – Hanna M. Bunn-Munck, Wetumpka High School
-Joe A. Macon Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship – Searcy Ann Herring, Wetumpka High School
-Karla Rogers Quinn Endowed Scholarship – Lily G. Gray, Wetumpka High School
-Loryn “Lo” Brown Scholarship – Marlee Grace Simpson, Prattville Christian Academy
-Loryn Alexandria Brown Memorial Endowed Scholarship – Jacob Kersey, Holtville High School; Artie Blake Percival, Home School; Ania C. Tucker, Brewbaker Technical Magnet; Kaitlyn Wheeler, Holtville High School.
The chapter plans a send-off for the scholarship recipients in the near future and congratulates them on their outstanding achievements.