The Elmore County Bama Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Association recently announced the awarding of a total of $8,200 to eight scholarship recipients.

Scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, leadership skills, community service, and personal interviews. Those selected are as follows: 

-Elmore County Chapter Endowed Scholarship – Hanna M. Bunn-Munck, Wetumpka High School

-Joe A. Macon Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship – Searcy Ann Herring, Wetumpka High School

-Karla Rogers Quinn Endowed Scholarship – Lily G. Gray, Wetumpka High School

-Loryn “Lo” Brown Scholarship – Marlee Grace Simpson, Prattville Christian Academy

-Loryn Alexandria Brown Memorial Endowed Scholarship – Jacob Kersey, Holtville High School; Artie Blake Percival, Home School; Ania C. Tucker, Brewbaker Technical Magnet; Kaitlyn Wheeler, Holtville High School.

The chapter plans a send-off for the scholarship recipients in the near future and congratulates them on their outstanding achievements.