The Elmore County Black History Museum will celebrate local Black history this week.
Sophia B. Harris will be at the museum Saturday for a book signing. Harris’ book “Finding My Own Way: A Journey to Wholeness Against the Odds” tells the story of Harris growing up in a segregated South.
“‘Finding My Own Way’ is the story of my experiences as a black woman who challenged the lines drawn by Jim Crow, poverty, illness and gender bias and what would later prove to be my biggest challenge yet — self-acceptance,” Harris said. “My book encourages and empowers the reader to confront negative internalized messages of self-doubt with the knowledge that they can offer themselves a different message — one that communicates that they are worthy and whole.”
Harris will be at the Elmore County Black History Museum at 202 Lancaster Street in Wetumpka from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Harris will have her book available for purchase and autograph.
Harris’ visit to the Elmore County Black History Museum is the highlight of the museum’s Black History Month Celebration. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for free tours.
“The museum highlights Black history of Elmore County, “ Winfred Wise said. “Before desegregation the museum was the Elmore Training School. Then the WD Doby School before that.”
Wise said the museum contains artifacts of local history and displays honoring Dr. Martin Luther King and U.S. President Barack Obama.
“On Thursday and Friday we will have a documentary playing,” Wise said. “It is a self-guided tour and guests are welcomed to come and go through the documentary.”