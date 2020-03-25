The Elmore County Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution presented by superintendent Richard Dennis that gives the school system the ability to order supplies sans the state bid system.
The request was submitted so the school system can quickly get supplies, such as food, while shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was passed so if we need to order supplies quickly we could do so,” he said. “I really do not expect to have to use the authority often. The resolution will end after the crisis is declared over.”
Board chairman Michael Morgan said the resolution Dennis presented is similar to what other government bodies have passed to help those agencies respond quickly to the coronavirus.
Dennis said the school system has contacted a cleaning service to disinfect every public school campus in the county.
“The hygiene service will test each campus and target areas for specific cleaning beyond what we are doing now,” he said. “We are currently in the process to try to initiate (the testing and cleaning) this week.”
He informed the board the estimated cost for the service to clean every public school campus in the county is $25,000 to $28,000.
Dennis also informed the board the Elmore County Public Schools teacher who tested positive for the coronavirus is at home recovering.
“She is up and down a bit but seems to be improving at this point,” he said.
He said the school has been made aware of some students who are not feeling well.
“We’ve had some students who have been monitoring illnesses,” he said. “We had one kindergarten student who tested negative (for the coronavirus) and two other students who were tested and are being monitored. Those students were last at school on March 13.”
He said school system lead nurse Suzanne Ragan is following up with Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to Dennis, the school system’s feeding program served 21,426 meals to students Friday.
He said three locations ran out of food on Friday and the school system is going to have to bring in other resources so students will have access to food during the extended break.
“It was a huge day on Friday,” he said. “We are expecting another big day today. Potentially, more volunteers are needed (to prepare and pass out meals).”
To volunteer, contact the child nutrition program office at 334-567-1222 or by email at elmorecnp@elmoreco.com.