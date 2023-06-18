Elmore County and Wetumpka high schools will see new faces leading them this fall.
Eclectic native Jason Eason will head Elmore County High School (ECHS) and Holtville High School principal Kyle Futral will lead Wetumpka High School.
Futral and his family were on vacation but posted on social media after the Elmore County Board of Education approved his hiring in Wetumpka.
“I am so excited to be joining the WE2 Nation as the new principal at Wetumpka High School,” Futral wrote.
But Futral didn’t forget where he has served students in Elmore County for almost a decade but is also looking to the future.
“I will certainly miss all the awesome folks in the Holtville community and the lifelong relationships I’ve developed over the last seven years,” Futral wrote. “I will never forget the amazing experience of serving there alongside so many great people. I am ready for this new chapter, though, and to get to work to #WinTheMoment with the staff, students and the whole WE2 Nation! Go Indians.”
Board of Education president and Holtville graduate Michael Morgan said he is both sad and happy about Futral taking the position in Wetumpka.
“If we are going to lose him, at least we lost him to the team,” Morgan said.
Futral replaces Dr. Robbie Slater who took a position in the Elmore County Board of Education central office.
The board also approved hiring Eason at ECHS where he has many family connections.
The two hires were just a couple of many handled in Thursday’s specially called board of education meeting. Superintendent Richard Dennis said the special meeting was necessary for the system to stay on track following personnel transfers for the upcoming school year. He explained to the board there is often a lot of movement among current personnel just after the school year when positions open up.
The filling of positions early in summer allows positions to be advertised, interviews to occur and positions offered to keep schools on track.
“It is crucial because we need principles and assistant principals in July as we open up preparing for the start of the 2023-2024 school year,” Dennis said. “I’m looking forward to it and we are off to a good start.”
Dennis said the system is currently in good shape on finding staff of openings but expects more openings as other employment opportunities across multiple educational systems develop.
“As those happen, you will see some openings occur at the elementary level,” Dennis said. “Most of the current positions that are open I think are on the secondary level.”
In other action the Elmore County Board of Education:
• Approved a $242,470 bid to repair and replace the roof of the gym at Wetumpka Elementary School.
• Approved a $258,663 for HVAC renovations at the ECHS auditorium.
• Approved a $175,000 bid for bleacher renovations at Redland Elementary School.
• Approved a $3,125 contract for landscaping services at the Holtville Child Development Center.
• Approved the $18,500 bid for a 3D printer for the Elmore County Technical Center (ECTC).
• Approved the $35,411 bid for a plasma cutter for ECTC.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Board of Education is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. June 27 at the central office on H.H. Robinson Drive.