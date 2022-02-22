The Elmore County Board of Education left its home office to visit with the robotics programs at Millbrook Middle School before a recent meeting.
The idea was to let board members see the success of elementary aged students in programs such as robotics and coding and to share that success with the public. Elmore County superintendent Richard Dennis said the idea is to let students all the way into first grade begin to experience various pathways the system has for students to generate interest early on.
“You are going to have visitors come in and look at how it is impacting students and what they are able to do,” Dennis told the board and school staff gathered for the meeting. “I think it's exciting to see what has taken place in a very short period of time.”
Dennis said the initiative was started in 2018 with “Project Lead the Way.”
“This has been through COVID, which was a bit awkward for us,” Dennis said. “We had a setback with COVID but once we got back and past that, we have started to reestablish that pathway, you will see great things.”
Students from Millbrook Middle School gave a demonstration in the recently completed STEM room at the school as to how the robots they created and programmed could do. Administrators from other schools in Stanhope Elmore High School path describe to the board and public what students were doing and experiencing thanks to robotics and the Lead the Way program.
In other action the Elmore County Board of Education:
• Approved policy changes to virtual teaching among the campuses of Elmore County to follow state recommendations.
• Approved vacation accrual and accumulation. The amended vacation policy now allows no more than 25 days of vacation to be accumulated and days cannot be bought, sold or given away. Accumulated vacation days would be paid to the employee at retirement, resignation, termination or death. Eleven month employees will earn vacation days at a rate of .91 days per month. Twelve employees will earn vacation days at a rate of .83 days pay month.
• Heard from one teacher about low morale among teachers.
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 25, Jan 31 and Feb. 8 meetings.
• Approved personnel actions including naming Cory Eckstein as principal of Redland Elementary School to replace Chad Walls who was named principal of the new Redland Middle School.
• Recognized Holtville High School principal Kyle Futural who was recently named Alabama principal of the year.
• Appointed Zoe Frazier to 2022 English Language Arts textbook committee.
The next scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Board of Education is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday March 15.