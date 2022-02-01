With anticipation of growth and to stay competitive in keeping and recruiting teachers, the Elmore County Board of Education is seeking a seven-mills more of ad valorem tax.
Elmore County superintendent Richard Dennis will make a presentation at Monday’s Elmore County Commission to lay out the school system’s plan to use the additional revenue.
“We are continuing to see enrollment increase here in Elmore County,” Dennis told the board at a special called meeting Monday. “I think everyone who lives in Elmore County can follow the traffic and see we are continuing to grow — not only with the homes but also with the business, and the student population is following.”
Currently 10-mills of ad valorem is assessed on property in Elmore County for education. One-mill will soon expire. Dennis is asking for eight-mills meaning the total for education would be 17-mills.
“We believe in the future we are going to need more funding to achieve and be competitive with systems out there,” Dennis said. “In this case there are systems around us that have gone for additional funding and we would like to pursue that as well.”
School systems in Montgomery County and Pike Road have passed property tax increases to help schools.
Like Pike Road, Elmore County is seeing growth and its showing in student enrollment. Dennis said Elmore County Schools have been nearly 100 students per year.
“Not only is our number increasing from October to October but over the course of the year we are seeing an influx of students into Elmore County that is going above that number,” Dennis said. “We will end the year at a higher number. Right now we are about 40 students up since October. We are continuously enrolling over the year. That has been our trend over the last few years and continues to increase.”
The evidence of growth is everywhere. New businesses and housing developments especially in Eclectic, Holtville and Redland; and Dennis said Elmore County Schools need to be prepared to match the growth.
“I was just in Eclectic [Monday],” Dennis said. “You have housing subdivisions getting ready to put a plat in. We want to be on a financial foundation that when the time comes, we do have the revenue to take it to those developments.”
The anticipated growth would not need more teachers and staff to cover increased student population but more programs and facilities.
“Athletics, that is a small part of your student body,” Dennis said. “It would be fine arts, athletic venues and additional school structures to help us in areas where we know growth is already taking place.”
Just because the board of education passed a resolution seeking the ad valorem increase doesn’t mean a vote by the county commission makes the additional funding come. If the county commission supports the measure, a request would be made of the Alabama legislature to set a special election for the increase.
Dennis said he hopes a special election would occur in early 2023 with the first collection of a passed increase starting Oct. 1, 2024. Any increase would be shared with Tallassee City Schools based on student population.
Dennis said Elmore County Schools will have to educate the public on what the increase is for. He also believes the system has a track record to using taxpayers money wisely.
“We have overhauled and attacked all financial areas in the school system as far as trying to be efficient as possible, to make the best decisions as far as finances are concerned,” Dennis said. “We have gone from 1.4 months in operating costs in reserve to 2.5 while at sametime attacking many of those problems that we had with infrastructure, safety issues and maintenance items that we were able to focus on.”
Dennis said recent funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has strings but has freed up some funds. While ARPA has helped it’s only temporary and will disappear in two years.
“In preparation for that we have been evaluating our finances, looking at growth we are experiencing and discussing our long term approach to where we should be at,” Dennis said.
At Monday’s commission meeting Dennis will put many of the plans for the extra revenue on the table.
“We are going to provide the county commission a capital plan that we would pursue programs,” Dennis said. “They would be the programs we are pursuing currently which include co-curricular activities, STEM programing, even programs like college readiness programs.”
One and half mils of the proposed eight-mils would go to the programing and the remainder would be obligated to capital outlay.
Board members were happy to unanimously pass the resolution to go to the commission.
“Glad to hear it,” board member Brian Ward said. “We have been talking about it a long time.”
Dennis said it will take everyone to help educate the public what the increased ad valorem would allow Elmore County Schools to do.
“I understand it is going to be an uphill climb and we are going to have to work together,” Dennis said. “I feel this is necessary to put us in a competitive position.”