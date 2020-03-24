The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 215 confirmed cases statewide.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are now eight cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 90 cases in Jefferson County, 21 in Lee County, 24 in Shelby County, 21 in Madison County, eight in Elmore County, nine in Tuscaloosa County and four in Montgomery County. Tallapoosa County joined the list with its first confirmed case. See the full list of counties below.
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.
As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., a total of 2,321 people have been tested, according to ADPH.