Who gets the call to help after disaster strikes?
Law enforcement, firefighters and emergency management get the call. But when even more help is needed immediately, who gets the call? The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) relies on the help of specially trained volunteers — a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
“We are an office of four,” Elmore County EMA’s Julie Lawrence said. “When we are affected by disasters and emergencies of any kind, we are limited to what we can do.”
This is where CERT is very valuable to assist the EMA and first responders in the immediate aftermath of any emergency or disaster. Lawrence said the trained volunteers were put to use after three recent tornadoes in Elmore County in various but needed capacities.
“They help with searches and the volunteers who come in,” Lawrence said. “They know they are not first responders. They are trained volunteers that we can count on. They only activate when we call. They don't self-deploy.”
Sixteen Elmore County residents including a 14, 15 and 16 year old completed 24 hours of classroom instruction and an eight hour exercise to join 200 more Elmore Countians in CERT.
“Many of those are the last few years,” Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said. “They are part of 600,000 nationwide.”
Wetumpka’s Tanner Colquitt wants to serve his community. He volunteered in the days after the 2019 tornado that struck Wetumpka but wanted to do more in the initial stages of a disaster recovery.
“I was in Frios when it came through,” Colquitt said. “I watched it as it passed through.”
Colquitt had friends with damage but he had to wait to register to volunteer.
“I wanted to try and help them,” Colquitt said. “With me not being a CERT member or first responder, I was not able to help in the first response. I wanted to get to something that would get me a little closer to be something like a first responder.
“I want to be able to help early with things like search and rescue. I grew up in Elmore County and want to be able to go out and help my neighbors and family members after an event.”
Colquitt saw another tornado Jan. 3 as an EF2 twister went through southern Elmore County.
“It hit maybe three minutes from my house,” Colquitt said. “I could see the cloud. I have seen plenty of tornados.”
Recent tornados generated interest. Colquitt’s mother Amy Colquitt is a health science instructor at the Elmore County Technical Center. She sees an opportunity to get teens involved in CERT through the tech center.
“I had heard about the CERT classes and it is a stackable credential,” Amy Colquitt said. “There are some certifications you can come out with and start a job. This is one that can stack on top.”
Colquitt also wants to take her training a bit further and become an instructor
“I was thinking I need to take it to be able to teach it,” Colquitt said.
CERT was formerly offered to students at ECTC and she wants to reinstate that.
Trained volunteers can also help by doing things like damage assessments, donations management and registering other volunteers. CERT members even come to the aid of the Elmore County EMA when there is no disaster response by helping maintain the office.
Barnett said CERT was created in Los Angeles in 1985 and adopted as a national program by FEMA in 1993.
“It was a development that came to be after one of the major earthquakes and the realization about educating and preparing the citizens during disasters,” Barnett said.
Now there are 2,700 programs across all 50 states.
Barnett said he knows he doesn’t have to worry about the CERT team after a disaster.
“The most valuable thing about this is every citizen we train is now prepared to take care of themselves and immediate family in case of a disaster,” Barnett said. “This is 16 less families we know we don’t have to take care of after a disaster.”