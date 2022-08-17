Elmore County already has a budget for fiscal year 2023, thanks in part to a process that started months ago.
The process began in late spring with meetings among key staff, meetings with department heads in June and formal presentations to the Elmore County Commission before approval in August.
The 2023 budget helps fund several needs across the county and helps take care of employees.
“We have included a potential for a five percent increase in healthcare premiums [for county employees to be covered by the county],” Commission Chair Troy Stubbs said. “We are anticipating an increase. That is information that is not known yet.”
The commission will now fund nine school resource officers — up from three — and still share 25 percent of online sales and use tax collected in the county with Elmore County and Tallassee school systems.
The budget also includes a new HVAC unit and ice machine at the Elmore County Jail and three new operators and a supervisor to help address more road issues.
The county will also still absorb fees from using online services to pay taxes and other fees through the internet.
“We are continuing to waive the fees for online payments to encourage citizens to use those,” Stubbs said. “That is something that resulted from the pandemic.”
Electronic meeting participation
Elmore County commissioners can now take part in the commission meetings electronically.
A bill which passed during the last session of the Alabama Legislature allows an ill county commissioner to take part in a commission through technology.
Now the Elmore County Commission passed the measure. For a commissioner to take part electronically, a quorum must physically be present at the meeting and there must be means for the commissioner to speak with other commissioners and for all to hear the commissioner participating from a distance.
The measure isn’t to be used for a commissioner on vacation, only if sick and must be documented in the minutes of the meeting.
Redistricting
With the new census data came the reflection of the population growth and movement of Elmore County. The changes require adjustments to the districts of the Elmore County Commission. Elmore County has worked with Alabama State University to develop proposed new district lines.
The maps of the current and proposed districts are available on the county’s website.
The commission set a public hearing for Sept. 12 to get the public’s input on the proposed redistricting.
Happy birthday
Before the county commission meeting began, Stubbs asked for a little help from those in attendance in wishing Commissioner Henry Hines a happy birthday.
A crowd of commissioners, county employees and youth baseball and softball players joined in the festive song.
“Oh, y'all are killing me,” Hines said.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Recognized four different All-Star teams from the Wetumpka Youth Softball and Baseball League for accomplishments in state tournaments and World Series.
• Approved a proclamation for H.O.M.E.S. Day, Home Ownership Means Economic Success.
• Accepted a Elmore County StormReady Recognition from the National Weather Service.
• Approved the vacation of an unnamed road in the Woodhaven Subdivision.
• Approved applying for two domestic violence grants.
• Approved two contracts allowing three beds for juvenile detention.
• Approved execution of opioid litigation settlement agreements.
• Set a public hearing for Sept. 12 for the proposed vacation of section of Providence Road.
• Approved the reimbursement of excess funds from a tax sale of real property.
• Authorized execution of a contract for resurfacing of portions of Cobbs Ford Road.
• Approved minutes of the July 28 meeting.
• Approved warrants in the amount of $1,258,332.16
• Was reminded the Elmore County Courthouse would be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12