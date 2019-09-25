The Elmore County Commission unanimously approved its largest budget in county history at Monday night’s meeting. The exact dollar amount is $33,947, 885 and it begins Oct. 1.
Among the most noteworthy of items included in the budget is infusion of approximately $1.1 million from Alabama’s recently passed gasoline tax increase for fiscal year 2020.
“That is new money that will come into the county and used specifically for road projects in the county,” commission chairman Troy Stubbs said. “If you travel through the county you may actually see some Rebuild Alabama signs. Those signs indicate a road or intersection that will be repaired or redone because of those new funds.”
The initial 6-cent tax increase per gallon of gasoline consumers pay at the pump took effect Sept. 1. By 2022, Rebuild Alabama will reach the full 10-cent per gallon tax.
According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Elmore County needs $10.48 million per year just to maintain roads on a 15-year cycle and replace bridges on a 50-year cycle. Its budget is $4.965 million annually and the extra $1.22 million will bring that to $6.185 million a year — still nearly $4.3 million short of the needs.
The county is responsible for 1,000 miles of roads — 182 of which are unpaved. It has 123 bridges — 20 of which are at least 50 years old, according to the ACCA.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved warrants for Sept. 4 through Sept. 17
• Approved Constitution Week Proclamation. Members from local chapters of National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution were in attendance for the approval.
• Approved a detention contract and a diversion grant for fiscal year 2020 with the Department of Youth Services for one detention bed.
• Approved a long-term detention subsidy agreement for fiscal year 2020 with Montgomery County for two detention beds.
• Approved $32,000 for fiscal year 2020 to help fund the operations of the Humane Society of Elmore County.
• Awarded a bid to Alexander Sealcoating & Striping Inc. for work needed at Elmore County Primary Care Development located next to Lowe’s in Wetumpka.
• Approved a license agreement for Elmore County Democratic Party to conduct meetings beginning at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the historic courtroom.
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 15 for a Class 2 liquor license application submitted by Jani Bhai LLC for Redland Package Store located at 6513 Redland Rd. in Wetumpka.
• Approved a proposed plat of Oak Creek Plat 1.
• Accepted the resignations of corrections officer Steven Bush and dispatcher William Jesse and hired dispatcher Bonnie Speed.
The next commission work session and business meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the county courthouse located in downtown Wetumpka.