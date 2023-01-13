Last week’s storm across Lake Jordan created more debris than the southern Elmore County tornado after Thanksgiving.
The roads are passable around Holtville and Titus following last week’s EF-2 tornado and Elmore County crews will help with cleanup in all areas. To be efficient, public work crews have returned to the southern part of the county for the next few days.
“Depending on whose eyes are looking at it, there are two to four times the debris [in Holtville and Titus],” Elmore County chief operations officer Richie Beyer told the Elmore County Commission Monday. “Most of the damage is on the Titus side. Now that things are passable there, [crews] are trying to finish the Jasmine Hills and Willow Springs first and also gives residents and utility companies a chance to get debris to the right of way.”
Beyer said 45 structures were surveyed around Lake Jordan with 16 sustaining severe damage and two those totally destroyed. Beyer said cleanup in the Jasmine Hill and Willow Springs area saw 3,100 cubic feet of debris hauled away so far by county crews and two to four times that is estimated on Lake Jordan.
Beyer said the hope is the delay in returning to Lake Jordan will give property owners more time to clear their property.
“Those areas are very tight and minimize the times the county works staff has to go through there picking up debris,” Beyer said. “Normally you will see debris come multiple times to the right of way. We are trying to be as efficient as possible.”
Beyer said there were no fatalities and no injuries in last week’s storm.
Rebuild Alabama
The Elmore County Commission approved a report required under the 2019 Rebuild Alabama plan.
“This will be our third report under the Rebuild Alabama program,” Beyer said. “When the fuel tax was increased and further indexed in 2019, it started a process where the counties were not only receiving additional revenue for roads and bridges but also an accountability process.”
The new funds under Rebuild Alabama have allowed for over 21 miles of resurfacing and one bridge replaced with a large culvert totaling $1.723 million. Elmore County Commission chair Bart Mercer said the funding allowed some projects to be done ahead of schedule.
“We are able to push up resurfacing projects and bridge projects in some cases up to eight to ten years,” Mercer said. “If it had not been for money we would not have been able to do those projects. These funds give us the ability to better protect the largest investment our taxpayers have made — our infrastructure system and replace bridges.”
In other action, the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Dec. 12 meeting.
• Approved a memorandum of warrants in the amount of $4,061,812.34 for the period of Dec. 3 through Dec. 30.
• Approved the reappointments of Hertisene Crenshaw, Fagale Shuford Grant and Keith Means to the Crenshaw Park Board.
• Approved agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation and a memorandum of understanding with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) for work on Marion Spillway Road. Portions of the road are the county’s responsibility and others ADOC.
• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. Jan. 23 for the vacation of property on Lake Region Drive.
The Elmore County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 5 p.m. Jan. 23.