The Elmore County Commission recognized three basketball teams and a wrestler for winning state championships recently.
Some teams received cheers from high school seniors in the courtroom for Elmore County Government Day.
The commission honored the Prattville Christian girls team for winning the AHSAA Class 4A title and the boys and girls teams from Edgewood for sweeping the state championships in AISA 2A.
Stanhope Elmore senior wrestler Conner Russo was also recognized for winning the Class 6A 170-pound championship.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved a proposed plat of 12 lots for Allen Place Phase I
• Approved a cemetery application for New Hope Baptist Church on Lightwood Road.
• Approved minutes of the March 27 meeting.
• Approved memorandum warrants for the period of March 18 to March 31 in the amount of $2,184,249.42.
• Approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Preventation Month.
• Approved a proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 24