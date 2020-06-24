The Elmore County Commission unanimously voted to purchase a grand total of 60.49 acres of land in Millbrook along Highway 14 for economic development.
The purchases will be made in conjunction with the City of Millbrook.
Commissioner Bart Mercer said the investment by the two government bodies comes after more than 18 months of study and review that included the Elmore County Economic Development Authority (ECEDA), Greater Montgomery YMCA and the Elmore County Board of Education.
“Elmore County will be able to invest in this project where it will increase the likelihood of commercial development coming along this portion of the Highway 14 corridor,” Mercer said. “The area where this property is located has had some challenges in the past concerning development. We feel as if the property is purchased and cleared and made for use it will increase property tax collections.”
The commission first unanimously voted to sign a memorandum of understanding between the commission and Millbrook for the joint land purchases.
The following two unanimous votes by the commission authorized commission chairman Troy Stubbs to execute two separate land purchases jointly with Millbrook.
One property consists of 54 acres and is currently owned by Laney Properties LTD. The other property is 6.49 acres and is currently owned by Robert Stephens and TCA Enterprises of Millbrook LLC.
The commission said it expects to hold a joint press conference mid-July to share their plans for the area after the sale of both properties close.
“We (the commission) encourage all of our municipalities to allow us to be part of these projects,” Stubbs said. “We look forward to future announcements with in respect to this project.”
The commission unanimously voted to sell 1.43 acres of property located at 239 Jeanette Barrett Blvd. that served as the headquarters for the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office drug task force to A-1 Cables owned by James F. Lee Jr. and Wendy S. Lee.
“With the sale of the property it is going to create 14 jobs and a $420,000 payroll in Elmore County,” ECEDA director Cary Cox said. “We are excited we have a vacant property sold and jobs and economic impact in the county.”
Beyer said the property was sold to A-1 Cables for $40,000.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a $20,252.84 domestic violence matching grant for the Elmore County district attorney’s office
• Appointed Mark Baker and Jason Britt to serve on the Elmore County Healthcare Authority Board
• Approved the minutes from the June 8 commission meeting
• Approved the memorandum of warrants totaling $1,266,815.85 dated June 3-16
• Approved the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency to use Everbridge as its warning system provider
• Approved Stubbs to exchange the unused portion of federal funding intended for roads with ALDOT
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13 at the Elmore County Courthouse.