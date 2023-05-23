American Rescue Plan (ARP) spending is slowing down for the Elmore County Commission.
With two allotments totaling more than $15 million, the commission has made several projects come to fruition. The commission amended the budget at its Monday meeting to balance the accounting books as the emergency status from the federal government has changed.
“This plan has seen a couple changes,” Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Byer said. “We hope this will be the last.”
Beyer said the approved changes to the plan allowed the pothole patching machine to be purchased a year earlier than planned. It will also allow $100,000 to be allocated to work at Crenshaw Park.
State Champions honored
The commission honored Elmore County athletes who won state championships at its meeting.
The following were honored: Tallassee’s Kayden Slay (high jump); the Holtville baseball team; and the Wetumpka softball team.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the May 8 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders in the amount of $4,243,943.74 for April 29 to May 12.
• Was reminded the Administrative Complex is closed May 29 in observance of Memorial Day and June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.
• Authorized the revenue commissioner to execute a three-year contract with ESRI Small Government Enterprise for mapping software.
• Approved the transfer of a retail beer and wine off premises alcohol license after a public hearing from Emerald Mountain Country Store at 45 Emerald Mountain Expressway to ARS 1704.
• Approved the surplus of equipment from public works and the IT department.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, June 12.