The Elmore County Commission recognized Tallassee High School swimmer Macey Stewart at its Monday meeting.
Stewart is Tallassee’s most decorated swimmer and recently won two state championships at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships. Stewart claimed the championship in both the 100-yard backstroke in Class 1A-5A with a time of 55.31 seconds and the 100 freestyle in Class 1A-5A with a time of 51.15. She has won both contests in back-to-back years.
Her time of 55.31 in the 100 backstroke sets the new Alabama state record for fastest backstroke in Class 1A-5A. She beat her own previous record of 55.31.
Stewart has now won seven individual AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 6 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders totaling $2,882,209.80 for the period of Jan. 28 to Feb. 17.
• Reappointed Ron Harris to the Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board.
• Reappointed Conrad White to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board.
• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. Monday, March 13 for a Retail Beer, off premise only and Retail Table Wine, off premise only for a Dollar General at 11387 Central Plank Road.
• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. Monday, March 13 for a Retail Beer, off premise only and Retail Table Wine, off premise only for a Dollar General at 55 Cain Road.
• Amended the Elmore County Temporary Premium Pay Policy to address the pending expiration of the National Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 on may 11.
• Approved financing five 2022 Caterpillar Motorgraders with First Community Bank.
• Approved the sale of surplus equipment.
The Elmore County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 5 p.m. Monday, March 13.