The Elmore County Commission conducted business in front of a larger than normal crowd Thursday.
It might be surprising at the size of the crowd, especially considering the meeting was held at 10 a.m., but the commission did so to accommodate a visit from Elmore County high school senior classes for government day. The aim of the visit is to give soon to be high school graduates an opportunity to see the government at work and visit with county officials and organizations.
Commission chair Troy Stubbs explained the county commission operates on basic principles and expands from there.
“An excellent community is sustained by five pillars,” Stubbs said at Thursday’s commission meeting. “Those five pillars that support our community are infrastructure, healthcare, education, public safety and economic development.”
As chair of the commission Stubbs assigns areas of focus to the commission.
“It does not mean they are the sole source of information for that area nor are they solely responsible for that area,” Stubbs said. “They do serve as a liaison for the departments that work in that area. Each of those areas affect you on a daily basis. Infrastructure, you drove on a road to get here. Economic development has to do with where you go to eat, hotels you stay at. Education, all of you are in school. Public safety, law enforcement, we are all impacted by that and healthcare is a growing area in our county.”
In addition to the commission meeting, students got to tour the historic Elmore County Courthouse getting the chance to register to vote, visit with other county officials, visit with the two food pantries of Elmore County, visit with the Family Sunshine Center and the Butterfly Bridge. Students also got to see a demonstration of the Elmore County Tactical team.
Fiscal year 2023 budget
Elmore chief operations officer Richie Beyer said the process for the next budget is well under way.
“There are a few weeks left for department heads to make their submission,” Beyer said. “We are still in the process of getting the budget hearings set up for the early part of June.”
Vacating property
The commission opened and closed a public hearing with no one speaking for or against the county vacating an unnamed road off of Shadow Wood Lane. The road was drawn into the plat of an old subdivision and never built. The commission approved the measure.
Crater Commission
The commission has been trying to fill a vacancy on the Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission for the last few meetings. It has received no applications from those interested or nominations of others.
In other action, the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the April 11 meeting.
• Approved approximately $1.5 million in warrants for April 1 to April 10
• Authorized the chairperson or chief engineer to execute a new three-year lease for two copiers for the public works department. The contracts are part of the state contracts and part of the rotation of old equipment.
• Approved a resolution marking April as Fair Housing Month.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.