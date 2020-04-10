The coronavirus has government officials trying to complete essential business while staying safe.
On Monday, the Elmore County Commission will meet in person in the Elmore County Courtroom and limit the number of people attending the meeting, including the five commissioners, to 10.
While other government bodies such as the City of Wetumpka and Elmore County Board of Education have used online video conferencing for its officials and streamed those meetings to the public, Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said the primary reason for meeting in the courtroom comes down to an unreliable internet connection.
"We tried the other day with one commissioner to have a WebEx meeting and the internet connection at his home could not keep up with the video stream," Beyer said. "We are avoiding any kind of limitations on our commissioners to access the meeting."
Beyer said holding the meeting via teleconference without video is not productive.
"With teleconference, the commissioners are not able to see anything presented to them," Beyer said. "A teleconference is not fair to them."
Beyer said the commission will limit the meeting to 10 people in the room at one time.
"We may end up having a speaker come and talk to the commission for his or her item then leave the meeting," he said. "We are going to make every provision even if we have to move the microphone to the back of the room so people can address the commission."
He said they also have the ability to open interior courtroom windows that look out to a large hallway.
"If needed, we can open those windows for people to view the meeting," he said. "This is the first meeting we've had since the (stay-at-home) order came out."
Beyer said the commission videos every meeting and publishes the footage online the day after the meeting for the public to view.
"For the commission, having the history of posting video of our meetings online easily gives the public access so they know what's going on." he said. "The videos of the meetings are usually put online the following morning around 8 a.m."
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Elmore County Courtroom.
Video from the meeting will be posted to the commission's YouTube channel.