Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Alabama River At Montgomery affecting Dallas, Autauga, Lowndes, Elmore and Montgomery Counties. Alabama River At R.F. Henry Lock and Dam affecting Dallas, Autauga and Lowndes Counties. Alabama River At Selma affecting Dallas County. .Recent heavy rainfall over the weekend and early this morning has caused significant rises on the Alabama River basin, and a flood warning is now in effect for the Alabama River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alabama River At Montgomery. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Extensive flooding of low lands in the area occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 42.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&