Elmore County Commissioner Henry Hines makes no bones about it — “I hate litter.”
Hines has been on the Elmore County Commission for less than two years but his hatred of trash goes back to seeing the welcome signs at the stateline for years.
“It says, ‘Alabama, The Beautiful,’” Hines said. “With that message, why are we seeing so much trash on our roadways?”
The county-wide cleanups are nothing new but Hines has brought fresh eyes on how to promote the cleanups — make it a contest of sorts to get volunteers out the weekend of March 31 to April 2.
“I have gone out to the schools and made the challenge,” Hines said. “Right now it looks like Indians and Panthers are leading the pack for the schools.”
But Hines didn’t stop at praising those who have signed up to volunteer for the cleanup.
“I think the Bulldogs and Mustangs and Tigers in Tallassee need to step up before they are left behind by some schools,” Hines said.
Hines even challenges churches.
“We have had several churches sign up,” Hines said. “Good Hope Baptist Church in the South Fleahop area, they are putting a big group together.”
The competition extends to the churches as the cleanup happens just in time for a special religious event.
“They are challenging other churches wanting to see men’s clubs and youth groups show up,” Hines said. It is the weekend before Easter and would help make our highways look good. That is a good thing to do, just volunteering.”
Those wanting to volunteer are asked to sign up by the end of today at www.elmoreco.org/environmental. Doing so ensures volunteers get proper supplies.
“We will give them bags,” Hines said. “We will give them gloves. We will give them vests.”
Hines said the county will make it even easier for volunteers who do pick up and bag roadside litter that weekend.
“They can leave the trash on the side of the road where we can pick it up,” Hines said. “We just did the labor to pick it up.”