The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed Elmore County under an enhanced weather threat through 9 a.m. Monday.
The enhanced risk means there are threats of tornados or damaging winds up to 60 MPH and a chance of golf ball sized hail. As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday there was no tornado watch or warning for Elmore County. There was a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 6 p.m.
Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett said there have been no damage reports so far from the Sunday morning rain and wind passing through the area. Barnett said residents should have multiple ways to get severe weather notifications.
“We encourage people to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings like a NOAA weather radio and smart device apps like Baron Saf-T-Net or Elmore County EMA app,” Barnett said.
There are many Safer Places to Shelter in Elmore County. Many are churches, volunteer fire departments and other city or county facilities that open at certain times.
“The EMA office will activate our Safer Places if the area is placed under a tornado watch,” Barnett said. “They respond to let us know if they can open. We will then update our website and post the locations that are opening on our social media pages.”
A map of locations of the Safer Places to Shelter in Elmore County is on the Elmore County EMA website at elmorecoema.com/safer-places-program.
Barnett said NWS Birmingham tries to issue tornado watches three to five hours before severe weather is expected to arrive.
“That should be time to get the information and get to a Safer Place before the main threat arrives,” Barnett said. “In advance of the storms, some Safer Places may post that they are open or will open. That is great. Not all Safer Places can give notice in advance so EMA will remain consistent and activate the Safer Places and post an update if Elmore County is placed under a tornado watch.”
Barnett said the Elmore County EMA app is available to the public for Apple and Android.
“It provides valuable and timely information,” Barnett said. “If you have a smartphone you can get weather alerts, preparedness information and quick access to the Safer Places map using the Elmore County EMA app.”