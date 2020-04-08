While medical professionals and first responders across the country are working on the front lines, and senior citizens being told to avoid large crowds, food delivery is needed by these groups.
To support those who are not able to pick up groceries, Elmore County CERT volunteers have stepped in by giving residents of Elmore County who are hospital workers, first responders or senior adults the option of free grocery delivery.
Here's how it works.
Place an order online at shopatpigglywiggly.com and choose the Wetumpka location, or order through the Walmart app and choose the Millbrook location.
Call CERT volunteer Joanne at 334-300-0316 to arrange delivery.
You will receive a phone call from a CERT volunteer when the groceries have arrived at your home.