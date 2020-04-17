The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency is using 3D printers to manufacture reusable respirator masks to donate to first responders and other employees considered critical to the county's infrastructure.
Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said his department spent less than $3,000 on five printers and related materials to produce the reusable masks.
"We hope to start making 30 to 35 masks per week," he said. "These should be more effective against COVID-19 than a cloth mask, but they are not the N95 mask for a doctor in the hospital actually in contact with patients. We are filling a middle gap."
He said bringing mask production in-house saves time and money as no outside shipping is involved and these masks are less expensive than N95 masks.
Editor's Note: Pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Wetumpka Herald for the full story.