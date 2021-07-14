The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Haynes Ambulance to make CPR and AED training accessible to the community.
The training session will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at the Elmore County Emergency Operation Center, located 8917 U.S. 231 in Wetumpka.
The class will last up to four hours and the cost is $8, which will cover the cost of the CPR certification cards. Payment is due on the day of the class.
CPR and AED training sessions are held quarterly and are open to the public. After the July class, the next class is set for Oct. 29. School system employees, nurses, EMT and other first responders regularly attend these classes to maintain their certifications, but EMA officials said the goal is to provide CPR education to the community at large.
The training sessions are accompanied by automated external defibrillator (AED) training. An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's a medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm, according to the American Red Cross. All Elmore County government buildings now have AEDs.
By the end of the class, participants receive CPR and AED certifications through the American Heart Association.
Interested participants can register by emailing ecema@elmoreco.org. Be sure to include your name, contact number and email address in the email. For questions or additional information, contact the EMA office at (334) 567-6451.