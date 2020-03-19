According to Elmore County Food Pantry board director Jonathan Yarboro, the organization will continue to serve those in need.
"We will continue to provide food services at the location in Wetumpka," he said.
He said weekly shopping will proceed as planned this Thursday and Saturday for clients who already have appointments.
The process for clients picking up their food has changed.
"They will line up in the driveway and proceed to the carport to be given their pre-selected food allotment and sign necessary paperwork," he said. "No clients will be allowed to enter the building."
He said anyone needing food assistance will be given an emergency box and listed as an emergency client.
Yarboro asks the public to not drive up to the pantry to request a food box. The protocol for requesting an emergency box of food is to call the organization at 334-567-3232.
Staff will be available to answer calls 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday and Tuesday through Friday next week.
"No new clients will be interviewed or enrolled (in March)," he said. "We simply cannot risk spreading infection by interviewing new clients at this time."
He the board will re-evaluate its plan next week and adjust as needed.
"The board and staff members ask the public to pray for the safety of everyone connected to the Elmore County Food Pantry and ask for food donations during this trying time," Yarboro said.