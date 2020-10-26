The Elmore County Food Pantry is in need of more food donations, according to the pantry’s director Kathy Hall.
Hall said the food bank’s clientele has increased by about 100 people since the onset of COVID-19. She said the influx comes from a combination of people who have lost their jobs due to COVID or who no longer have steady work hours because of COVID. Elderly people who are not able to go to the grocery store due to health or mobility issues also need more help right now along with parents with school-aged children who are enrolled in virtual school.
“When parents have kids who are doing virtual school, there’s a natural need for more food in the house,” Hall said. “Some get food stamps, but they need a little extra help until the next month.”
The pantry will accept all donations of nonperishable foods, but the items needed the most right now include canned vegetables, peanut butter and pasta. Hall said the pantry has all the needed ingredients for spaghetti, but is running very low on spaghetti noodles.
Hall said 90% of the food at the Elmore County Food Pantry comes from the Montgomery Area Food Bank. She takes a weekly grocery shopping trips to restock on food, but she said the Montgomery Area Food Bank is experiencing food shortages just like other food donation centers.
“They (Montgomery Area Food Bank) are not able to make pickups at certain businesses now because of COVID, which cuts back on the amount of food they have,” Hall said.
Social media has been the Elmore County Food Pantry’s biggest platform for requesting donations. Hall said she updates Facebook and sends newsletters regularly with information about need items.
The doors of the food pantry are closed to the public right now. Hall said clients now stop by the food pantry and their food is brought out to their car.
“We want everyone to know that we are open and here to feed those in need,” Hall said. “Whatever we can do for you, we will do.”
Those who would like to donate food can do so by leaving nonperishable foods in the gray drop box in front of the building located at 515 W. Boundary Street in Wetumpka. Residents can also stop by the pantry to drop off food donations Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.