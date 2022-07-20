Students and staff at Elmore County High School are safe after the school received a threat Tuesday afternoon.
The Eclectic Police Department released a statement Tuesday evening about the threat received at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday as students were on campus for band camp and school staff members were getting ready for the new school year.
“The Elmore County High School received a call from an unknown subject stating they were headed to shoot up the school,” Eclectic police chief Robert Head said in a statement. “The staff at the school then alerted the Eclectic Police Department about the potential threat.”
Head’s officers from the Eclectic Police Department were on the scene in less than four minutes and the Tallassee Police Department and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department responded in less than 10 minutes to assist.
“The school staff had already had the students in a safe area and the school was locked down until law enforcement could make sure there was no threat on campus,” Head said. “All students were accounted for as well as staff and safe.”
Head said the call originated from out of state.
“This was confirmed by tracing the caller's location in real time putting them in another state,” Head said.
Parents of students posted on social media and acknowledged a large law enforcement presence on the school’s campus and having to go through law enforcement to check their children out.
Head thanked the agencies that responded to the threat so quickly.
“Because of what has happened throughout the country with school shootings, we take every incident very serious,” Head said. “The show of teamwork between the school staff and law enforcement and their quick response from everyone showed that if this situation would have happened everyone is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe.”
The incident remains under investigation.