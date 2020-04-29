U.S. News & World Report released rankings of the nation’s best high schools and local schools made the cut.
Elmore County Schools’ four public high schools ranked in the top 10 in the Montgomery metro area, according to rankings released in a U.S. News & World Report’s report.
The methodology applied to rankings includes six factors: college readiness (30%), which includes how many students took and passed Advanced Placement and/or International Baccalaureate exams during the 2017-18 school year; reading and math proficiency (20%), from testing in the 2017-18 school year; reading and math performance (20%), calculated as expected performance given a school’s student body characteristics; underserved student performance (10%), evaluating how well an underserved subgroup scored on state assessments compared with the average for non-underserved students among schools in the same state; college curriculum breadth (10%), calculated as the percentage of seniors in 2017-18 who took and passed multiple AP/IB exams; and graduation rates (10%) based on the 2017-18 school year.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said he was pleased with the rankings considering the top three schools on the list are magnet schools.
“It’s exciting to see we continue to shift into a competitive position,” he said. Dennis said those three Montgomery schools tend to admit students who are bound for college whereas Elmore County Schools serves the full spectrum of students.
“What we are trying to do is meet the needs of all students in Elmore County,” he said. “ When your student body encompasses the entire range, it is difficult to match up against a (school like) (Loveless Academy Magnet Program).”
Dennis said education in Elmore County Schools is not a one-size-fits-all approach.
“What we look at is we have that percentage at the top who go to college, but you have to provide instruction for students on other spectrums to build a foundation so they can pursue what they choose to do,” Dennis said. “That’s what’s important.”
Dennis said a key to success in high school comes down to simply going to school.
“Attendance and active participation are huge,” he said. “If students to not come to school, they will not do well. That is a huge component of education.”
He said a lot of success is attributed to the approach teachers take in the classrooms.
“A lot of what we focus on is a rigorous curriculum with relevance as to what’s going on in the world and a positive relationship between the student and teacher,” Dennis said. “That positive relationship is going to greatly improve the students’ performance in the class and school in general.”
The report reviewed more than 24,000 public schools in the country and 359 Alabama high schools scored high enough to be included in its rankings.
Montgomery metro area rankings with state rankings
1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program, Montgomery Public Schools (First in the state)
2. Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery Public Schools (Fifth in the state)
3. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery Public Schools (10th in the state)
4. Prattville High School, Autauga County Schools (34th in the state)
5. Stanhope Elmore High School, Elmore County Schools (51st in the state)
6. Billingsley High School, Autauga County Schools (53rd in the state)
7. Wetumpka High School, Elmore County Schools (76th in the state)
8. Holtville High School, Elmore County Schools (77th in the state)
9. Elmore County High School, Elmore County Schools (87th in the state)
10. Marbury School, Autauga County Schools (89th in the state)