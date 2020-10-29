The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Elmore County Highway Department, has issued the following statement for all of Elmore County:
RESUMPTION OF TRAVEL STATEMENT: Effective 5 p.m., Oct. 29, conditions have improved and the previous IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY for the county-maintained Elmore County roads, has been lifted. The only county roads that remain closed are Marshell Road at Redland Road and the southern portion of Jasmine Hill Road. Because officials cannot guarantee the conditions everywhere, drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling. This afternoon Elmore County Highway Department personnel will continue working to clear up issues on the roadways where hazardous travel conditions still exists.
If you have any questions regarding the above statement you may contact the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency (EOC) at 334-567-6451.