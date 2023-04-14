Pinwheels are playful — a great representation of a carefree child.
But as playful as the spinning fans are, they are used to help promote April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It’s an image to highlight the agencies whose job it is to protect children while at the same time promoting child abuse prevention.
Many who fight child abuse gathered on the lawn of the historic Elmore County Courthouse to plant pinwheels.
“This is kind of our first step into the month and trying to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect,” Elmore County Department of Human Resources (DHR) director Michelle Wood said. “We do this every year to start the month. There are several events during the month that take place within the county that recognize child abuse prevention.”
The event was mostly fun — playing with pinwheels and taking photographs with a display. But it was meant to highlight that in 2022, DHR and its partner agencies investigated 492 reports of possible abuse or neglect that involved 674 children in Elmore County. Wood said not every report is carried on to be prosecuted in court.
“About 30 to 35% of those reports are going to be actually true and actually find some form of abuse,” Wood said. “But we need to look at and investigate all initial reports of abuse or neglect. We have to go out and see whether we think it to be true or not.”
According to Wood, about 50% of the reports are of physical abuse, 30% sexual abuse and about 20% involve neglect due to lack of food, personal care or lack of housing.
Wood said Elmore County averages about 500 reports per year of some form of child abuse or neglect. There were 563 reports in 2021.
“2020 was lower but is skewed because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wood said. “A lot of our reports do come from educational personnel and children who were not in school. It was difficult. There were several months when children were not at school.”
At Friday’s kickoff, DHR was joined by the Elmore County Extension Office, Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, Alabama Parent Education Center, the Elmore County Family Resource Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Elmore County Commission. Elmore County District Court Judge Patrick Pinkston and 19th Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson was there too, thanking the agencies for their efforts.
CASA is new to Elmore County. Wood said the CASA volunteers help get more people involved in investigations of potential abuse.
“They are a second set of eyes for DHR. We work in partnership with them,” Wood said. “They are in full communication with DHR and caseworkers. When a CASA volunteer is appointed, they contact us and we immediately share information about the case.”
CASA volunteers operate independently of DHR and can bring a different perspective.
“We share information between the two agencies to make sure that we are seeing everything that is happening and are aware of what is happening in the household,” Wood said. “It is like a second person with a different view. It really is because we as DHR are focused on certain things, but their advocates are trained in a different way than we are. They may see something different than the way we do.”
Although DHR and CASA may have different views of a potential abuse case, one thing is certain.
“In both cases they are to serve the best interests of the child,” Wood said.
All the help from the various agencies is welcomed by Robinson who is charged with prosecuting those believed to have abused children in Elmore County.
“These investigations are harder than they have ever been,” Robinson said. “Even though we have more resources, the expectations of juries in the digital world is that we should have all this audio and video of everything that happens. That is just not the case.”
Often the most telling evidence is direct witness testimony and not that of a medical report.
“In this day and time when there is an expectation of technology and experts, a lot of these cases just refer back to witness testimony and their credibility and reliability,” Robinson said. “I think a lot of jurors are shocked.”
Robinson said the district attorney’s office relies on the expertise and resources of agencies specially trained for child abuse and neglect cases.
“We could not put together a competent case anymore without the services of the trained professionals, counseling,” Robinson said. “It would be almost impossible to prosecute these cases without their help.”