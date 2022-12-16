More than 30 years of collecting nativity scenes has produced an annual exhibit at the Elmore County Museum.
Museum curator Sharon Fox said the exhibit has grown over the eight years it has been displayed during the Christmas season.
“When we first started there were about 16 totes,” Fox said. “We are now up to about 32 totes now. It has grown from about 350 scenes to about 528 this year.”
All of the scenes belong to the same person — Fox’s sister Kathyrn Ellis.
The collection has pieces produced by local artists and others are from around the world.
“They all have different stories,” Fox said. “Some came from her son in Japan.”
Fox said Ellis has been collecting nativity scenes for at least 30 years.
“It started because she was looking for a Sears nativity scene from growing up,” Fox said. “Somehow it got lost. She found one but in her searches she found others.”
Fox said it took five people and one week to set up the display this year.
“Last year it was two of us and it took two weeks,” Fox said.
But the 528 — or is it 529 — on display at the museum is not all that Ellis has according to Fox.
“She has all of her favorites in her living room,” Fox said. “She has a huge case that is wall to wall, floor to ceiling. Her favorites are up year round in her house.”
Fox said the nativity scenes displayed at the museum move to a storage shed purchased by Ellis just for them outside of the Christmas season.
The nativity scenes were set up in time for the Downtown Dickens Christmas event and more than 1,000 people have seen them.
“We had several come from out of town to see them,” Fox said.
But the scenes are not up for much longer.
The museum is open Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The museum will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve for the first time.
“It’s really pretty in the dark,” Fox said. “You get the full effect.”
If area residents can’t get by the nativity display this year, Fox plans to have it up again next year.
“I try to get it ready for the first Christmas event,” Fox said. “It will be up again for next Christmas, as long as I am healthy enough.”