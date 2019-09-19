Members of Elmore County’s NAACP Branch 5026 recently supplied some much need back-to-school supplies to Wetumpka Elementary School.
“Although the branch is small in number, we still want to be a difference maker in our community,” branch president Bobby Mays said.
During the summer the branch decided it would support the third-grade classes by providing supplies. Hannah Henderson of the group visited the school’s website and told the members what supplies were listed.
“When I visited the website I knew right away that our members would be more than happy to contribute to this cause,” Henderson said.
Idell Gill, another member of the branch, said “We’re always happy to do what we can for the little ones, and I know very well that many times teachers spend some of their personal money to help make up the shortage.”
The NAACP meets at 6:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Recreational Center located at 200 N. Lancaster Street in Wetumpka.