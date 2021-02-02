In March 2020, state legislators passed legislation for the distribution of funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
However, as the result of a transfer in early January, some Alabama municipalities are left holding the bag for expenditures expected to be reimbursed under the legislation.
A committee of six Alabama legislators unanimously voted to shift unclaimed portions of local government money over to state’s unemployment fund.
The diversion of funds prevented an increase of 91% in the unemployment tax paid by businesses. That means local governments that had not yet applied for reimbursement can no longer do so, according to Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs.
Thankfully, both the the city of Wetumpka and Elmore County already applied for the reimbursement of funds spent related to COVID and have received the funds.
Dakota Steed, Wetumpka safety and inventory control manager and assistant to Mayor Jerry Willis, said the city has already been reimbursed $5,632.71 and is expecting $111,656 to be reimbursed soon.
Steed said the city received word from the state on Jan. 29 that the more than $111,000 reimbursement would be paid in two to seven business days.
The city was able to spend up to $420,163, according to the state’s CARES Act legislation.
“The mayor and city council were trying to be really conservative with spending just in case something major came up that we had to have,” Steed said. “The money we did spend was used to purchase medical equipment for the fire department and supplies like thermometers, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and plastic barriers.”
The Elmore County Commission has received just over $2.7 million in CARES Act funding, which includes allocations from the Alabama Department of Corrections, FEMA and funds received during to help make the voting process safer for residents, said county Chief Operating Officer Richie Beyer.
“We are one of four counties that secured all of our allocations and actually got more than our allocation because of the different pots we went after,” he said. “I appreciate the hard work of the staff – EMA, operations, sheriff’s department and finance – they’ve done an excellent job tracking all of our costs and I think that’s something the Commission and citizens ought to be proud of. We were able to recoup what we have expended.”
“As a county, we did a great job and our staff did a great job of fulfilling those obligations and ensuring that everything was done in a timely manner,” Stubbs said. “We actually have that money, so that money is secure.”
Although Wetumpka and Elmore County are not facing the possibility of not being reimbursed for money spent, several other municipalities are.
“There was never a deadline given on reimbursement, but that committee voted unanimously to take over $50 million of money that was allocated to counties in Alabama and reallocate that money to the unemployment benefits pot,” Stubbs said. “So, many of our fellow County Commissions across the state – Baldwin County with $5 million that was taken from them – they can no longer apply for reimbursement for COVID-related expenses. The point being, there was no notice given of this. It’s important for us to recognize the exceptional job our staff did with being ahead of the game.”