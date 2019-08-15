The Elmore County Commission learned at Monday’s meeting an energy savings program instituted two years ago has already shaved $500,000 off utility bills at its facilities.
The county financed $4.4 million over 20 years for upgrades to HVAC systems, insulation and lights from Schneider Electric but it is seeing significant savings already, according to operations officer Richie Beyer.
Upgrades to more efficient LED lights and windows, air conditioning and heating systems, boilers and automated sensors to restrict energy use when offices aren’t occupied are being used at the county courthouse and annex, the county jail, justice center, sheriff’s department and emergency operations center.
Schneider said the county reduced its energy use 38% and will see returns in excess of the $4.4 million over the 20 years of the project.
In other action at the meeting, the county commission:
• Approved the memorandum of warrants from July 17-Aug. 1 totaling $1,337,165.14.
• Reappointed commissioner Bart Mercer as Elmore County’s representative to the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama legislative committee.
• Approved budget amendments related to the destruction of the Elmore County Drug Task Force’s building by January’s tornado in Wetumpka. Beyer said the county’s insurance paid $400,000 toward the old building, which will be held in the fiscal year 2020 budget for a new building, and $200,000 for the contents. About $150,000 is being transferred from task force accounts to other accounts to take advantage of federal regulations, Beyer said.
• Approved the 2019-20 holiday schedule for county employees, which consists of Columbus Day (Oct. 14), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 28-29), Christmas (Dec. 24-25), New Year’s (Dec. 31-Jan. 1), Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (Jan. 20), George Washington’s and Thomas Jefferson’s birthdays (Feb. 17), Memorial Day (May 25), Independence Day (July 3) and Labor Day (Sept. 7).
• Was notified of the resignations of shop manager Adam Elliot, corrections officers Jesse Hill and Taylor East, deputies Jordan Denney and Zachary Sumerlin, the transfer of Kentaevious Kendrick from corrections to patrol, Nathan “Wyatt” Owens’ change in status from part-time to full-time corrections officer and the hiring of deputy Michael Shirah.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is 5 p.m. Sept. 9. The administrative complex will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.