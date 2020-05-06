The Elmore County Board of Education announced Friday each high school is planning to recognize seniors through a virtual graduation program on campus.
The administration will work with the Elmore County Central Office to schedule and provide a ceremony that adheres to the current health status at that time, the statement read.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis informed the Elmore County Board of Education on Monday the county’s four high school principals met with him to discuss graduation options.
“For our seniors this year, there’s been a lot of missed opportunities,” Dennis said. “Just the overall goal is to figure out a Plan A which is a best possibly or a Plan B if we remain as we are.”
Dennis said the ideal, or Plan A, option would include speaking roles by a school’s principal, its valedictorian and salutatorian.
The graduating class would stand 6 feet apart from each other on the football field.
The ceremony would not family and friends but would be streamed live and each graduate would have a photo taken the moment he or she received the diploma from the school’s principal.
“We feel it is important to provide the senior Class of 2020 an opportunity to walk across the field in caps and gowns to receive a diploma from the principal and have the moment documented with a video and pictures,” Dennis said.
So far, details for a secondary or Plan B graduation are not fully determined yet.
“Plan B would consist of a small venue with fewer people where not all students are in one location at the same time,” Dennis said to the board. “Obviously, that’s not as popular. As best we can, we will make a plan to have a ceremony.”
No date has been set and plans are still in the works.