Information released by Elmore County Public Schools stated its Child Nutrition Program (CNP) has provided 540,576 meals to students since the program began March 17.
Yesterday, 115,276 meals were given to 8,234 students at five different locations in Elmore County which is more than double the number of students served March 17.
Elmore County Schools child nutrition specialist Cacyce Davis estimated 3,500 students were given food that first day.
The school system is offering food pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. only on Mondays through May 25 for children 18 and under.
The program is designed to support children who depend on schools for breakfast or lunch, even as schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Families may drive to one of five school sites and pick up meals for the children in their family.
The meals must be eaten away from campus.
Students will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches each Monday.
All children 18 years old and younger are eligible to receive meals at no cost.
Locations for picking up the meals remain the same and include Wetumpka Middle, Coosada Elementary, Holtville High, Redland Elementary and Eclectic Middle.
Please call CNP at 334-567-1222 if you have any questions.